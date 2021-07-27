Carolyn Gauthier LUDLOW — Carolyn Gauthier, 67, died July 24, 2021, in her home, of cancer. She was born Oct. 20, 1953, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Richard and Vivian (Cravens) Blodgett. She graduated from Springfield Tech High in 1971 and received a degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. In 1977, she married Mark A. Gauthier. Mrs. Gauthier and her husband owned and operated The Inn Town Motel in Ludlow. She was employed for over 20 years at the Chittenden Bank in Ludlow. She enjoyed ladies' nights, kayaking, cooking, playing cards, tending chickens, brewing and drinking kombucha, as well as her second home at Bay Pines Condominiums in St. Petersburg, Florida. Survivors include her husband; three sons, Mark, Ben and Matthew Gauthier; six grandchildren; two brothers, Jay and Gary Blodgett; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Blodgett. The memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Camp Plymouth State Park, 2008 Scout Camp Road, Ludlow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
