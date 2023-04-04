Carolyn J. Gallipo RUTLAND — Carolyn Jean Gallipo, 67, of Rutland and formerly of Pittsford, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Rutland on September 16, 1955, the daughter of Raymond and Patricia (King) Finch. After graduating from Rutland Adult learning, she became an LNA for over 20 years after which she was a machinist at General Electric for another 10 years until her retirement. She enjoyed gambling and spending time with her children. grandchildren and family. Carolyn is survived by her children Lawrence (Tracy) Gallipo of West Rutland, Lisa (Mark)Coburn of Rutland, and Stacy Gallipo of Forestdale, companion of 30 years Richard Fleming of Rutland , sisters Barb Gallipo of Pittsford and Diane Carrara of Rutland, brothers Raymond Finch of Kentucky and Fred Carrara of Wallingford, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Jacqueline Finch, Patty Anne Finch, Rosemarie Finch, Pauline Prescott and Robert Finch. Per her wishes, there will be no services.
