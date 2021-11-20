Carolyn M. Guyette RUTLAND — Carolyn Mae Guyette, 79, of Rutland, Vermont, died Nov. 17, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born May 11, 1942, in Rutland, the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Taylor) Lewis. On May 5, 1962, she married Raymond F. Guyette Sr. She loved camping, cooking, making cakes and spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Mrs. Guyette served at the Roadside Chapel more than 35 years, where she had been a longtime member. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Raymond F. Guyette Sr., of Rutland; three sons, Raymond F. Guyette Jr., of Buckeye, Arizona, David Guyette, of Rutland, Vermont, and Peter Guyette, of Bristol, Vermont; sisters, Marilyn Lanzillo and Jean King; brother, Guy Lewis; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She loved her family very much. Calling hours will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Tossing Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Roadside Chapel in Rutland Town. Later that day, burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton at 2 p.m. Masks are requested for all in attendance. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roadside Chapel, 1680 Town Line Road, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.