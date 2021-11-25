Carolyn M. Guyette RUTLAND — The funeral service for Carolyn Mae Guyette, 79, who died Nov. 17, 2021, was held Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Roadside Chapel. Pastor Vinnie Greene and Jamie Falco were co-officiants. Keyboardist and guitarist was Eben Guyette. Tianna Greene was keyboardist and soloist. The reception took place in Fellowship Hall. Burial was in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.