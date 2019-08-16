Carolyn M. Young PAWLET — Carolyn Moore Young, 89, passed away at her home in Pawlet on Aug. 13, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1930, the daughter of William and Alice (Faxon) Moore. Carolyn graduated from Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester. She married the love of her life, Vernon “Sam” Young, on Sept. 21, 1949, in Pawlet, where they lived and raised their two sons. Carolyn was a member of Home Dem for many years. She enjoyed snowmobiling with her family and friends, traveling, knitting, reading and spending time with her beloved grandson, Adam. Carolyn is survived by her sons William Young, of Pawlet, and David Young (Glenda), of Manchester Center. She was blessed with a very loved grandson, Adam Young, also of Manchester Center. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, William A. Moore, of Pawlet, as well as several nieces and nephews. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Sam, who passed away in 2009; a sister, Elizabeth Moore, and a brother, John F. Moore. According to Carolyn’s wishes, there will be no calling hours, and the funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Special thanks to Carolyn’s caregivers for the last three years, Amanda and Betty, and the rest of the team who made it possible for us to care for her at home these last three months: Rachel, Miranda, Nikki, Cody, Claudia and BAYADA Hospice. We so appreciate your love and support. Donations may be made in her memory to the Pawlet Fire Department. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.