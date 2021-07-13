Carolyn O. Cushman rites PROCTOR — The memorial service for Carolyn “Connie” Cushman, 93, who died June 9, 2021, was held Saturday, July 10, at Union Church of Proctor. The Rev. John Sanborn, pastor, officiated. Musician was Alan D. Walker. Eulogists were Barbara Wrightson, a niece, Rob Cushman, a son, and Richard Leavitt. A reception was held in the Parish House. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Monson, Massachusetts. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
