Carolyn O. Cushman PROCTOR — Carolyn “Connie” Olney Cushman died on June 9, 2021, at home, from a stroke. She was born July 22, 1927, in Proctor, Vermont, the daughter of Frank J. Olney and Helen Cheney Olney. She grew up in Proctor, graduating from Proctor High School in 1945 and subsequently in 1949, from Denison University in Granville, Ohio, which had been her parents’ alma mater. She majored in psychology while also completing a minor in music. She played the organ for seven weddings the summer following graduation, then began working at the Institute of Living psychiatric hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, followed by two years teaching third grade in Easton, Connecticut. She met her husband singing in a church choir in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and married Rufus P. Cushman III in Proctor, Vermont, on Aug. 16, 1952. Their son, Robert, was born in Fairfield, Connecticut. They moved to Chamblee, Georgia, in 1956, and daughter Jeanne and son Philip were subsequently born in Atlanta, Georgia. They lived in West Boylston, Massachusetts, from 1964 to 1967, Longmeadow, Massachusetts, from 1967 to 2006, and then moved to Proctor, Vermont, in 2006, to a home diagonally across the backyard from her childhood home, so coming “full circle.” Music was a central theme and source of joy in Connie’s life. From childhood piano lessons to her college studies and then throughout her adulthood, and blessed with the gift of “perfect pitch,” creating music through singing and piano playing was a source of spiritual renewal for her. For most of her life, every Sunday, she and Rufus sang in their church choirs: Union Church Bridgeport, Second Congregational Church in Atlanta, First Congregational Church in West Boylston, First Church Longmeadow, and the Union Church of Proctor. They also sang in the Atlanta, Worcester, Springfield (Massachusetts), and Vermont Symphony choruses. In recent years, prior to the 2020 constraints due to COVID, she sang with the Rutland Area Chorus and the hospice ensemble, “Trillium." Beyond her music, Connie dedicated her life to raising her three children with a “psychologically-minded” perspective on the world, and a commitment to serving others, with the result that the three became doctors of family medicine, physical therapy, and psychology, respectively. Once they were all ensconced in school, she volunteered in early childhood development intervention programs, then worked as a teacher’s aide in elementary special education, and briefly as an administrative assistant in an insurance agency. She then joined Merriam-Webster Inc., the dictionary publishers based in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1975, where she enjoyed working for 18 years as a customer service representative, retiring in 1993. Connie loved the beauty of nature, from the Green Mountains of her native Vermont, where she was still hiking on the trails in Proctor during her final year of life, to the sandy beaches and salt-water waves of the coast, particularly the Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, area, upon which she imprinted during annual family summer vacations throughout her childhood, and where she deeply enjoyed returning to visit what she affectionately referred to as “Grandpa’s Ocean” again more regularly in her later years. She was an accomplished knitter, one with the rare, uncanny skill to make essentially invisible repairs in the inevitable holes, pulls and snags which can afflict knitted wool! Connie was predeceased by her parents; and her husband; her younger sister, Louise Olney Baker; sisters-in-law, Jane Cushman Deyo and Mary Cushman Colwell; brothers-in-law, H. Alden Deyo, Bradford S. Colwell and William B. Gumbart; and cousins, Charles E. “Bud” Olney Jr., Loraine “Lori” Olney McConnell, Robert S. “Bob” and “Scotty” Olney, Dorothy “Dottie” Olney Davies, David J. Olney, Elizabeth “Libby” Steadman Garbutt, Herrick Goodwillie Jr. and Richard O. Goodwillie. Connie is survived by her son, Robert (Deborah Holmes), of Simsbury, Connecticut, daughter, Jeannie, of Proctor, son, Philip (Jill Moore), of Napa, California; grandson, Daniel Holmes Cushman (Elizabeth O’Connell), of West Hartford, Connecticut; granddaughters, Eleanor Morse (Cushman) Jacobs (Luke), of Stuart, Florida, and Chelsea Cushman, of Santa Rosa, California; great-grandsons, Cameron and Benjamin Cushman and Hunter and Owen Jacobs; her brother, Frank J. Olney Jr., of Brookline, Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Betsy” Cushman Gumbart, of Cheshire, Connecticut; brother-in-law, John D. Baker Sr., of Brier, Washington; nephew, John D. Baker Jr. (Leslie Ann Hay), of Seattle, Washington; and niece Julia Baker Walker (Darcy), of Edmonds, Washington; multiple nieces and nephews from Rufus’ Cushman side of the family; and Margaret “Peg” Leask Olney (David’s wife), of Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, and Julian Davies (Dottie’s husband), of Vancouver, British Columbia. A memorial service will be held at Union Church of Proctor on July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. Private interment will be in Monson, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Oct. 24, in Hillside Cemetery. Contributions in Connie’s name may be made to: (a) the Union Church of Proctor, 5 Church St., Proctor, VT 05765; (b) the Rutland Area Chorus, c/o Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701; (c) Trillium, c/o VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or (d) Vermont Food Bank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641, https://www.vtfoodbank.org/give-money
