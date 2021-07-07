Carolyn O. Cushman PROCTOR — The memorial service for Carolyn “Connie” Cushman, who died June 9, 2021, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Union Church of Proctor, with the Rev. John Sanborn, pastor, officiating. Those unable to attend in person may view/participate via Zoom (online or by phone); to request a link, email unionchurchproctor@gmail.com or call the church at 459-3624. Burial will be at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Monson, Massachusetts. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
