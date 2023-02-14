Carolyn P. Fredette KNOXVILLE, TN — Carolyn Plage Fredette, age 77 of Knoxville, passed peacefully after a long challenge from a massive stroke in 2015. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, on March 8, 1945, to Emily Timm Plage and James G.F. Plage. She is survived by her husband Lawrence Fredette of Knoxville, Tennessee; son Steven Wolk (Lori Genier) of Fair Haven, Vermont; daughters Kara Wolk of Knoxville, Tennessee; Jessica Wolk (Chris Itz) of Austin, Texas; and grandson Andrew Wolk (Elizabeth Camara) and granddaughter Bella Wolk, both of Fair Haven, Vermont; great-grandson Bentley. She is also survived by her brother, Robert (Bob), her sister-in-law, Patricia, numerous nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, and special caregivers/friends Lisa Taylor and Marie Burgess. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents and brother James “Jim”. Carolyn has pursued many interests which lead to further education and two meaningful professions. The first achieving the distinction of being one of the earliest Enterostomal Therapists. She then devoted her time to raising three children. When they became more independent, she pursued paralegal studies. This subsequently led to a staff position at the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Center (VT Police Academy). Simultaneously, she was a deputy at the Rutland Sheriff’s Office. She was proud to be the first woman elected President of the Vermont Police Association in their 60 year history. Carolyn was a woman with a big contagious smile and always found time to be involved at her church, community activities, helping others, hiding in a book, tending her garden, crocheting, or happily creating in her kitchen. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Donations may be made in her honor to organizations of one’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.co
