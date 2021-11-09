Carolyn Rosenkrans Loizeaux SUDBURY — The funeral service for Carolyn Rosenkrans Loizeaux, 97, who died Sept. 19, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Brandon Baptist Church, with the Rev. Robert Bove, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, followed by a reception at the church. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
