Carolyn Rosenkrans Loizeaux SUDBURY — The funeral service for Carolyn "Connie" Rosenkrans Loizeaux, 97, was held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Brandon Baptist Church. The Rev. Robert Bove, pastor, officiated. Jim Walton was the pianist. Soloist was Adam Walton. Dick Loizeaux delivered the eulogy. Family shared remembrances. Burial followed in Pine Hill Cemetery. Bearers were Seth Wilson, Adam Walton, Nathan, Johnathan, Jamison and Eric Loizeaux. A reception took place back at the church. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
