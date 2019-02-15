Carrie C. Hibbard RUTLAND — Carrie C. Hibbard, 83, died Feb. 9, 2019, at Albany (New York) Medical Center. She was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Castleton, the daughter of George and Madeline (LaRose) Sumner. She was a graduate of Fair Haven Union High School. Mrs. Hibbard worked at Ames and Kings department stores. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She volunteered at RSVP Operation Dolls. Survivors include her husband, Glen R. Hibbard, of Rutland; two sons Robert Hibbard, of Fair Haven, Glen Hibbard Jr., of Rutland; two daughters Sherry Hibbard, of White River Junction, Laurie Hibbard, of Rutland; three brothers Richard and Gene Sumner, both of Castleton, Peter Sumner, of West Rutland; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hibbard was predeceased by a son, Bruce Hibbard, and nine siblings. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
