Carrie Lynn Larose MIDDLEBURY — Carrie Lynn Larose, 38, passed away peacefully at her home in Middlebury, Vermont, on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Carrie was born at Fletcher Allen Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, on Jan. 14, 1982, and was raised and very loved by her parents, Carol and Lee Moss. Carrie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a loyal wife to AJ Larose and an amazing and loving mother to their two wonderful boys, Adam and Liam. She was a beautiful and caring daughter, sister, niece, cousin and granddaughter. Carrie grew up in Fair Haven, Vermont, where she graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 2000. During her junior year, Carrie went to Stafford Technical Center, Rutland, Vermont, for Marketing. She was on the Varsity Cheerleading team for two years. She enjoyed going to the movies, bowling, dance, and going to the races with her friends. Later in her life, Carrie enjoyed camping with her family and friends at Kampersville. She was well-known to donate and volunteer to her community. Her passion was car racing as she was planning to race in the 2021 season. Carrie’s boys, Adam and Liam, describe her as everything kind, caring, helpful, smart, strong and loving. She was employed at Brileya’s Chrysler-Jeep and previously by Foster Motors. She had recently begun to take classes to expand her skill sets and was excited to be learning again. Survivors are her husband, Albert L. Larose Jr., and her two sons, Adam and Liam Larose, of Middlebury; parents Carol and Lee Moss of Fair Haven; sister Courtney Parker of Fair Haven; aunt Lisa Barker and husband Carl Barker of Castleton, uncle Donny Parker and aunt Flo Dawson of Worcester; cousins Samantha Barker and Andrew Barker of Castleton; and grandmother Beverly Parker of Fair Haven. She was predeceased by her grandfather “Bumpa,” Donald F. Parker Sr., in 2015. There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Castleton Federated Church, with Robert Noble officiating. Limited seating of 60 people at the church, please follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear a mask. A burial will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven, Vermont, immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to HOPE-VT.org, 282 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
