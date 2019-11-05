Carroll "Butch" Paul RUTLAND — Carroll David "Butch" Paul, 71, of Rutland, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. He was born on Sept. 13, 1948, in Proctor, the son of George and Ruth (Godfrey) Paul. Mr. Paul grew up in Hubbardton and graduated from the Fair Haven High School then enlisted in the U. S. Air Force serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1972. Mr. Paul was employed by the General Electric Co. for over 20 years until his retirement. During his retirement, he enjoyed buying, selling and collecting motorcycles and cars. He also enjoyed photography. Survivors include a son, Aaron Paul, of TX; his mother, Ruth Paul, a sister, Cheri Rickert, a brother, Terry Paul, all of Hubbardton; a grandson, Shane Aaron Paul, of TX; his companion, Giannina Dellveneri, of Rutland; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 1998 and a brother, Robert Paul, in 2009. A graveside service with military honors will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. A celebration of life will follow. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.