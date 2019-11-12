Carroll Gerber Curtis MILLERS CREEK, N.C. — Mrs. Carroll Gerber Curtis, age 83, of Millers Creek, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Johns Baptist de LaSalle Catholic Church with Father John Hannic officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:45 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church Mrs. Curtis was born Dec. 23, 1935, in Detroit, MI, to Milton Fredrick and Irene Helen Webster Gerber. She served in the United States Air Force and was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian Alvin Curtis; and a sister, Lonah Greene. She is survived by two daughters Maria Curtis, of North Wilkesboro, Suzanne Hanlin and husband William, of Millers Creek; three sons Patrick Curtis and wife Dawn, Gregory Curtis and wife Stephanie Curtis, all of Rutland, VT, and Michael Curtis, of Pittsburgh, PA; eight grandchildren Sean, Alex, Quinn, Caden Curtis, Chelsea Centurioni, Erin Jones, Kyle and Jessie Hanlin; three great-grandchildren Sawyer, Samuel and Cassandra. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Window World Cares, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 118 Shaver St., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659; Wounded Warriors Project, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.
