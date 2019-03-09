Carroll R. Bashaw CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — Carroll R Bashaw, 83, of Old Claremont Road passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Carroll was born in Charlestown on March 22, 1935, the son of Nina (Wilson) and Ralph “Chip” Bashaw. He attended school in Charlestown and worked as a welder for Jones & Lamson. He was loved by all who knew him. He loved to plow snow, weld, and do things for others. Carroll also loved animals and to sing and play his guitar, which is how he met his wife: He would play his guitar at the Charlestown Senior Center while Carolyn would sing. Surviving is his wife Carolyn (Blake) Bashaw, and her children Marshall, Wade and Randy Bennett (Stephanie), and Susannah Gravel (Jason); his daughters Donna and Diane Bashaw; and many grandchildren and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and his son Doug Bashaw. There will be a celebration of life at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Springfield Assembly of God, followed by a luncheon. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home. Donations in Carroll’s name may be made to Kurn Hattin Homes, PO Box 127, Westminster, VT 05158 or to the Assembly of God, 269 River St., Springfield, VT 05156.
