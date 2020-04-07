Casey Dylan Grant RUTLAND - Casey Dylan Grant, 45, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home in Rutlnd. He was born in Rutland, VT, May 5, 1974, son of George C. and Patricia (Squier) Grant. Casey was a 1992 graduate of Rutland High School where he excelled as the RHS hockey team goalie. He married the love of his life Michele Grant in 1999. Casey worked for Be Music for many years and was also a musician/lead guitarist with the band Doctor Jones. He enjoyed working for Jack Healy as a color commentator and was a production technician for NSN (Northeast Sports Network). Casey’s passion in life was music. He was a gifted guitarist and loved attending live music events. He attended countless Phish concerts and was respected enough to play on stage with Twiddle. He was also a very talented artist and loved drawing. Casey loved the Boston Red Sox and was a devoted fan of the NY Rangers hockey team. He had a special place in his heart for animals, especially for his beloved dog, Wilson and cat, Katie. He has had many four-legged children over the years that he loved unconditionally. Those who knew Casey would agree he had a heart of gold, was easy to talk to and had a caring voice that always made one feel better. Above all, he loved his family with all his heart. Surviving are his father, George C. and Lin Grant of Rutland, VT; his mother, Patricia Clifford of Rutland, VT; three sisters, Mackensie Grant and Sam Peret of Kittery, Maine, Emily and Jonathan Reynolds of Rutland, and Kelli Clifford and Whit Montgomery of Killington; nephew, Wesley Reynolds; and three nieces, Fiona and Jaya Peret and Gracyn Montgomery. He was predeceased by his wife Michele Grant on April 8, 2018; maternal grandparents, Helen and Ward Squier; and paternal grandparents, Elnora and George Grant. A musical celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.