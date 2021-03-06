Casey J. Havens STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Casey John Havens, 40, died unexpectedly at his home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on March 2, 2021. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 14, 1980, son of John G. and Faith (Loomis) Havens. Casey was a 1998 graduate from Rutland High School. He was a member of the Raider Soccer team and attended the Culinary Program at Stafford Technical Center. A high school job at Rutland Country Club and years of cooking with his dad at home led Casey to pursue his culinary education. Casey began his culinary career after graduating from Johnson and Wales University in 2000. From there, Casey’s passion for his profession and playing golf took him to Pinehurst, North Carolina, where he worked his way up the ranks to running his own kitchen. Casey was an avid golfer. For many years, he hosted his dad, family and friends on golf trips where many great memories were made. For the last six years, Casey made his home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He was the executive chef at Rex’s American Grill and Bar. He was so proud of his crew at Rex’s and he loved them like family. Casey is survived and loved most by his father, John G. Havens and companion Kristine McGuiness, his brother, Finn McGuiness, all of Rutland, Vermont; his paternal grandmother, Teresa Smith of Hydeville, Vermont; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Casey was predeceased by his mother, Faith Loomis Havens, in 2001. Casey's sense of humor, knowledge, quick wit and hard work ethic were unmatched and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions can be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org). Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are pending by Clifford Funeral Home.
