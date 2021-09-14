Cassius A Burlette FAIR HAVEN — Cassius A Burlette, age 85, of Fair Haven, Vermont, passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Cass was born Nov. 10, 1935, in Glens Falls, New York, the son of Cassius Alonzo Burlett and Alice Catherine Goodrich. He grew up on Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton, Vermont, where he developed a love of nature and the great outdoors hunting, fishing, swimming, boating, water skiing and ice skating. On June 25, 1966, he married Phyllis Mallette at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Castleton, Vermont. Cass and Phyllis had resided in Fair Haven for over 50 years. Cass was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. He was quiet, soft spoken, and had a gentleness about him. Cass' quiet strength gave his children the courage to stay true to their convictions. He taught by his example. Cass was that loving father who sacrificed so much for his family. He loved spending time with family and attending school events and activities for his children and grandchildren through the years. He shared his kind heart, quick wit and, if we were lucky, his macaroni and cheese. A humble servant of our Lord, Cass quietly gave witness to his faith through his devotion to family and our Lord. He was a communicant and active member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church in Fair Haven, where he worked tirelessly volunteering for his parish. Cass was a professed member of the Order of Secular Franciscans for nearly 40 years. As a Secular Franciscan, he was a member of the St. Maximilian Kolbe Fraternity in Fair Haven, where he served many years as treasurer. Cass worked selflessly to provide for his family. No matter the job, he did it with pride and dignity. Growing up on Lake Hortonia, he developed his strong work ethic at a young age working in the icehouse and sawmill. Cass went on to work in the trades doing carpentry, electrical and plumbing. After marrying, he went on to use these skills in his work at Metromail, Skyline Corp., Durable Home Products Inc., New England Air Systems, and was self-employed as a general contractor. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of 55 years; daughter Katrina Therrien and her husband, Marc; son Mark Burlette and his wife, JoLynne; son Joshua Burlette and his wife, Dixie; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; a stepfather, Forest Gove; and two brothers, David Burlette and Frederick Burlett. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Durfee Funeral Home 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. If anyone wishes to make a contribution in memory of Cass, please consider Our Lady of Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church, 10 Washington St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.