Cassius A. Burlette FAIR HAVEN — The funeral Mass for Cassius A. Burlette, 85, who died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, was celebrated Saturday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. The Rev. Kevin Chalifoux and the Rev. Richard Tinney concelebrated. The organist was Vaughn Watson and the vocalist was Rosie Doran. The eulogy was by Mark Burlette. Burial followed in St. Mary Cemetery. A poem was read by Phyllis Burlette. A reception was held at St. Mary's school. Thursday, the Secular Franciscans held a service at Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church, 10 Washington St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
