Catherine B. May PROCTOR — Catherine Buggiani May, 83, a resident of Proctor, died Nov. 20, 2021. A Celebration of life will take place at the Proctor Town Library on July 31, 2022 from 11:30 -1:30 to remember this wonderful mother, wife and teacher of many years at Proctor High School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.