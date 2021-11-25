Catherine B. May PROCTOR — Catherine Buggiani May, 83, a resident of Proctor, died Saturday evening, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born on Oct. 10, 1938, in Proctor, Vermont. Catherine was the daughter of Almo and Greta (Wener) Buggiani. She grew up in Proctor with her sisters, Alma and Dorothy. She loved living in the Green Mountain State and was proud to say she was a Vermonter. Mrs. May graduated from Proctor High School in 1956. She was a proud member of one of the first classes to attend the new school. Upon graduation, she went on to attend the University of Vermont. Her studies continued to Castleton College graduating with a bachelor's in Education. Furthering her studies, she went on to take graduate classes in Language Studies at Middlebury College. On Sept. 13, 1958, she married Roger Allen May in Proctor. They soon moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where Roger began his lifelong career of auto mechanics. They missed Vermont, their family and friends. They decided to return to the Northeast and made their home in Brattleboro, Vermont. After a brief stay, they returned to Proctor. Soon after, they started their family with two sons, Jeffrey and Jonathan. The two boys were her pride and joy. Catherine was a very active mother, going to all their sporting events and being their biggest cheerleader. She was an avid volunteer putting in many hours at their school and community. As an outdoor enthusiast, she could be found ice fishing on lakes, figure skating on the town ice rink, even trying XC skiing and snowshoeing. She helped organize the annual Winter Carnival at the school. In the summer, she was an active participant at the July 4th celebrations. She loved the Proctor Pool, and camping all over the state. She became the French and English teacher at Proctor High School when the boys were school age. Catherine was a dedicated, devoted educator and well-loved by her students. She organized many trips abroad to Paris to enrich her student’s cultural education in the French language. Her passion in academics continued for 28 years until her retirement. After retirement, she spent time traveling. Her adventures took her to France, Italy, The Cayman Islands, Mexico, Hawaii and many other U.S. states. But her biggest joy was being with her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their numerous sporting events: soccer, baseball, XC ski racing. She could be seen bundled up on the sidelines no matter the weather to cheer them on. She did many hobbies in her spare time. She enjoyed gardening, walking, reading, book clubs, puzzles, bone building and yoga. She was a member of the Union Church of Proctor, National Education Association, American Association of Teachers of French, American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Language, Vermont Foreign Language Association and the Proctor Senior Group, where she was the coordinator for many years. Survivors include son Jeffrey May, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and his wife, Ramona, and their daughters, Marit, Ruby and Kiri; son Jonathan May, of Proctor, and his daughter, Erica, and son, Jacob; a sister, Alma Nelson, of Rutland; nieces, Janice Fox and her husband, Eddie, of Pittsford, and Denise Segalla, of Tampa, Florida, and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger, on April 16, 2012; and a sister, Dorothy Segalla. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Proctor Free Library, 4 Main St., Proctor VT 05765.
