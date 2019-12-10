Catherine C. Reed rites BRANDON — The memorial service for Catherine Clara Reed, 84, who died Nov. 28, 2019, was held Saturday, Dec. 7, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor of Brandon Congregational Church, officiated. A poem was read by son-in-law John Lutz. Friends shared remembrances. Private burial will be at a later date.
