Catherine C. Reed BRANDON — Catherine Clara Reed, age 84, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Brandon. Mrs. Reed was born in Bridport on July 7, 1935. She was the daughter of Elmer and Aurilla (Doner) Austin. She received her education in local Brandon schools. In her earlier years, she had worked as a nurse’s aide at Wethersfield Manor in Wethersfield, CT, for several years. She moved back to Brandon in 1969 and continued working at a local day care center on Champlain Street. She joined the staff at Brandon Training School where she worked another 11 years. She was forced to retire because of a disability in 1989. She belonged to the Brandon Senior Citizens and enjoyed collecting ceramic pigs. Surviving are her sons Arthur "Skip" Stevens Jr. and partner Pennie, and Robyn Stevens and wife Betty Jean; and her daughter, Valerie Stevens Lutz and husband John; niece Cynta Austin Bryant and husband Gary; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; her loving dog, Pixie, and Bubby, her cat. Many cousins and friends and her dearest friend, Pennie Baldwin, also survive her. She was loved by all. Many of her friends and family contributed to her collection of ceramic pigs. She was predeceased by her brother, Herman Austin, and her parents. The memorial service “In Celebration of Her Life” will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor of the Brandon Congregational Church, will officiate. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
