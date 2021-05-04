Catherine M. Elmore SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Catherine M. Elmore, 90, died peacefully Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her residence. Catherine was born Oct. 16, 1930, to parents Louise (Hughes) and Ashley Kallahan in Granville, New York. A proud Vermonter, Catherine grew up in Wells and later lived in Brandon. She was a vegetarian and animal lover, especially cats and wolves. Catherine enjoyed picking wild blueberries at Blueberry Hill and raspberries from the bushes behind her house. Catherine was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Bruce and Robert. She is survived by her sons, Michael and Brett; daughters-in-law, Susan and Jodi; grandchildren, Christopher, Brendan, Jason, Andrea and Patrick; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Emily, Miles, Charlotte, Luke, Emma and Abigail; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no service held.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.