Catherine Martin KILLINGTON — Catherine Martin, 77 of Killington, fought a brave battle, sadly succumbing to esophageal cancer, on December 29, 2023. She was born in Queens, NY June 22, 1945 the daughter of John and Catherine Martin. Catherine was educated and was the secretary to the vice president of Reynolds Aluminum in NY city before moving to Vermont after her father died. She was employed as secretary to the president of Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power, secretary to the president of Vermont Electric Power Company, secretary to the president of Killington LTD and for the past forty years was office manager for Moore Construction. Cathy was a devout parishioner of Christ the King and active participant in weekly gatherings through Father Bernie’s leadership. Cathy also served as director for the Rutland Humane Society. She enjoyed skiing, sailing, working in her gardens and her dogs and cats. She would often be found hiking the trails of Killington and Pico mountains or the golf course with her dog. Surviving is her former husband Richard Moore, and numerous relatives and cousins in NY. During her battle she continually remained grateful and blessed to have caring, compassionate and giving, dear friends at her side. She always reflected on how generous and willing to give of their time as well as efforts, these friends were. Thank you. Funeral Services will be held at Christ the King Church, Rutland, on January 21 at 1:00 followed by a reception at the Rutland Country Club. In lieu of flowers prayers and donations in Cathy’s memory may be made to Christ the King Church, 66 S. Main St., Rutland 05701 and Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford 05763. Burial will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery in Killington. A friend of Cathy reflected that “she was always a kind and welcoming face with a warm presence, an infectious giggle and a secret dog treat in her pocket. She had a glow about her and a sparkle in her eyes. Kind and sweet is how I will remember her.” Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.