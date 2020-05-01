Catherine Mary Latour 11/25/22 - 4/28/20 ORWELL — Heaven welcomed an angel on April 28, 2020, when Catherine Mary Latour was reunited with the love of her life. She was born in Timmons, Ontario, Canada, on Nov. 25, 1922, the daughter of Arthur and Marie Cousineau, and moved to East Middlebury, Vermont, when she was 9 months old. She attended schools in the Middlebury area and worked in the Winooski Woolen Mill and Van Raalte in Middlebury. She met her husband, Marcel Latour, in 1947 and they were married six months later on March 29, 1948. They purchased a farm in Orwell, Vermont, on their wedding day and successfully ran and expanded the farm until 1971. Catherine then worked at the Shoreham Apple Co-Op for many years. Although she had many interests (her gardens were beautiful and she was an accomplished quilter, knitter and crocheter), she felt her family was her most important asset and accomplishment and instilled that love of family in her children and grandchildren. She and her husband, Marcel, loved to travel and owned a motor home for several years. They also took many bus trips to explore our great country and Canada and made many special friends. Her Catholic faith played a major role in her life and she and her husband belonged to several prayer groups and were very active in the Catholic Family Fellowship group. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Marcel Latour, on Oct. 6, 2015; two grandsons, Darwin Dockum III of Fair Haven and Frank King of Sudbury; and her nine siblings. Following the death of her husband, she resided at St. Joseph Kervick assisted living for over four years. The family would like to thank the staff there for the wonderful care she received. In January, she moved to the Mountain View Nursing Home since she needed more assistance. Special thanks to Tanya, Donna and Remie, as well as multiple other staff, for their thoughtfulness during these past few weeks. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette Burke and husband Steve from Milton, Annette King and husband Tom from Sudbury, Bea Wells and husband Bill from Fair Haven, and Clairette Ferrera and fiancé Fred Dragalin of Rutland; grandchildren, Karen Reilly, Todd Burke, Brian and Susan King and Nina Bliss; great-grandchildren, Chelsea Schmoll, Cole Reilly, Cassidy Burke, Bailey Reilly, Eli King, Nik Couture; great-great-granddaughter, Lillian Schmoll. A private graveside service will be held at the Orwell Village Cemetery on Saturday, May 2. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that any donations be directed to St. Joseph Kervick Activity Fund, mailed to Vermont Catholic Charities, memo St. Joseph Kervick Activities, 55 Joy Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.