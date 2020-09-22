Catherine Mary Latour ORWELL — The memorial service for Catherine Mary Latour, 97, who died April 28, 2020, will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven, with Father Richard Tinney officiating. The private graveside service was held Saturday, May 2, in Mountain View Cemtery in Orwell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Kervick Activity Fund, in care of Vermont Catholic Charities – memo St. Joseph Kervick Activities, 55 Joy Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
