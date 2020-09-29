Catherine Mary Latour rites ORWELL — The memorial service for Catherine Mary Latour, 97, who died April 28, 2020, was held Friday, Sept. 25, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. Father Richard Tinney officiated. The organist was Vaughn Watson and vocalist was Rosie Doran. A eulogy was by Bea Wells. A private graveside service was held in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell on Saturday, Sept. 26. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to St. Joseph Kervick Activities Fund, in care of Vermont Catholic Charities, 55 Joy Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
