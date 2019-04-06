Catherine Mary Ryder FLORENCE — Catherine Mary Ryder, age 66, died Wednesday evening, April 3, 2019, at her home in Florence. Mrs. Ryder was born in Middlebury on Jan. 30, 1953. She was the daughter of Mabel (Waite) and Herbert Ryder Jr. She grew up in Leicester where she received her early education. She had attended Otter Valley Union High School. July 9, 1969, she married Nathan E. Ryder Jr. in Pittsford. They made their home in Florence since 1970. Mr. Ryder predeceased her Jan. 4, 2017. Cathy was a housewife and homemaker. She also did personal care work for several area families. She loved birds, especially cardinals; she also enjoyed cooking and was a great baked beans maker. Surviving is her son, Nathan E. Ryder III, of Florence; three sisters Stella Alger, of London, OH, Jane LaFountain, of Vergennes, Wilma Marcoux, of Sudbury; and her aunt, Betty Elnicki, of Rutland. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Linda Reggina. A private committal service will take place at a later date in Forest Dale Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Cathy Ryder Memorial Fund, c/o Miller & Ketcham, 26 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733.
