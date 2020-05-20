Catherine Rose LaPine CASTLETON — Catherine Rose LaPine, 92, of Castleton died Monday, May 11, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born on Jan. 16, 1928, in Hydeville, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Smith) Hughes. She married Raymond Joseph LaPine on July 11, 1943, in Fair Haven. Mrs. LaPine enjoyed playing bingo, baking, gardening and bowling. She was employed by the Castleton State College for many years retiring from housekeeping. Survivors include daughters, Victoria LaPine of Castelton and Kathy LaPine of Fair Haven; sons, David LaPine of Hubbardton and James LaPine of Poultney; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 74 years on Sept. 7, 2016; a daughter, Rosemary Guyette, on Jan. 2, 2016; a son, Raymond “Frank” LaPine, on May 23, 2013; a great-grandson; three sisters, Irene Mott, Florence Gordon and Ruth Steele; and seven brothers, John C. Hughes, James Hughes, Kenneth Hughes, Harold Hughes, Thomas P. Hughes II, Arthur R. Hughes and Charles J. Hughes. There will be no public services. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
