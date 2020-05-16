Catherine Rose LaPine CASTLETON — Catherine Rose LaPine, 92, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born Jan. 16, 1928, in Hydeville, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Smith) Hughes. She married Raymond Joseph LaPine July 11, 1943, in Fair Haven. Mrs. LaPine was employed by Castleton State College for many years, retiring from housekeeping. She enjoyed playing bingo, baking, gardening and bowling. Survivors include her children, Victoria LaPine of Castleton, Kathy LaPine of Fair Haven, David LaPine of Hubbardton and James LaPine of Poultney; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Sept. 7, 2016; two children, Rosemary Guyette in 2016 and Raymond “Frank” LaPine in 2013; a great-grandson; and 10 siblings, Irene Mott, Florence Gordon, Ruth Steele, John, James, Kenneth, Harold, Thomas II, Arthur and Charles Hughes. There are no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.