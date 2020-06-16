Cathleen Palumbo RIUTLAND — Cathleen Palumbo, 83, of Rutland passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was gracefully dealing with Alzheimer’s, and was in the advanced stages when she suffered a fall that she was unable to recover from. She always said that the dash (-) between the day she was born and the day she died, was the best part of her life, and that’s all we needed to say in her obituary one day. She was born on May 21, 1937, in Manhattan, New York, the daughter of Patrick and Margaret (McQuade) O’Connor. She was an only child, but her aunts and uncles meant the world to her. Her childhood memories included roller skating through Manhattan on Riverside Drive, and the love her family showed to her. Cathleen attended Mother Cabrini High School in Manhattan, until her family moved to Port Jervis, New York, where she was a graduate of Port Jervis High School. After graduating nursing school, she decided to stay at home and raise her family. She worked with her husband in the family business as the bookkeeper at Green Mountain Agency for many years until her retirement. As an only child, she wanted a large family and always wanted to have children around her. She enjoyed her children, and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The holiday meals she made were amazing, and she loved nothing more than family get-togethers. She loved to shop, especially if it was for her family. She was very artistic and loved painting and ceramics. She also enjoyed sewing and knitting. She made many friends joining groups, especially her sit-and-knit friends. Surviving are her two sons, Thomas J. Palumbo and wife Karen of Rutland, Joseph M. Palumbo and wife Joy of Poquosen, Virginia; three daughters, Patricia Palumbo and partner Pam Sanders of Northfield, Vermont, Daisy Lasky and husband Paul of Rutland, Cathy Herrick and partner Thomas Alcorn of Rutland; grandchildren, Samantha Luncz (David), Alexandria Verwey, Joseph Palumbo (Renae), Casey Palumbo (Ricky), David Thar (Karley), Kenny Thar, Charlie Palumbo, Jack Palumbo, Calvin Herrick, William Lasky, Maggie Palumbo; great-grandchildren, Audrey Verwey, Zara Luncz, Malcolm Verwey; and several nieces and nephews. Cathy was a Past High Priestess of Airoc Court No. 42, Rutland, Vermont, and was a Past Grand High Priestess of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America. Her family would like to thank BAYADA, and the caregivers who supported her at home during her journey with Alzheimer’s. The Patorti family and staff at Our House treated her with love and respect at the end of her journey, and really made her feel like she was at home. We would also like to thank the staff of BAYADA Hospice for your care in her final months and days. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph T. Palumbo, in 2011. She was looking forward to reuniting and spending eternity with him, and her faith in God assured her that she would someday. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor. Burial with her husband will follow on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Calvary Cemetery in Newburgh, New York. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn.; or to The Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America for the Shriners Hospital for Children, C/O Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
