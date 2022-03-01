Calvin C. Rabtoy HYDEVILLE — Calvin C. Rabtoy, 98 years young, born Nov.r 6, 1923, in Shrewsbury, Vermont, to parents Francis and Nina (Balch) Rabtoy, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Dad was reunited with those who left before him to go on the big hunts and fishing trips, to walk the beaches or sit on the bench to watch the ocean waves and see everyone he held dear to him. Dad and Mom were married on March 25, 1945, and were parents to sons Chreston and Stanley (David) and Martin. Dad worked various jobs between Vermont and Florida including J&L and GE as a machinist and mechanic. He was also self employed as a well driller for many years, several with his brother, Babe, running as C&F Well Drilling and then with his son, Marty, running as Rabtoy & Sons Well Drilling for almost 40 years. He was able to work with his son and grandsons growing the family business until he retired to enjoy his logging years in Maine. Dad and Mom were able to spend their "Golden" years rotating their living between Vermont, Maine and Florida. They split their time between the three states depending on the seasons. There were many memories made wherever they were, some with family, some with friends and some with anyone else willing to be included in what was going on. Dad was a kind and easy-going guy with a quiet demeanor who would go along with most anything. After a cancer diagnosis, he was encouraged to go on those hunting trips to Anticosti, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Montana, Colorado or home in Vermont or Maine, also to go deep sea fishing off the coast of Maine. Dad was happy that we went on all those trips with his boys, no regrets. When Mom passed in 2010, he continued to make his trips to Florida for the winter until he was no longer physically able to do it on his own. He would spend his summers in North Clarendon and then spend the winter in Georgia, Vermont, with his son, David, for a few years. Dad eventually moved into Misty Heather Morn Community Care in Hydeville, Vermont, where he felt like he was at home. He enjoyed activities, including his exercise class, painting and crafts, seasonal parties where there would be sweets and dancing. COVID played its role during this time, phone calls were made daily and visits as often as they were allowed. Dad was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Nina; his mother- and father-in-law, Pat and Annis Martin; his wife, Donnie; brothers, Leonard, Babe (Francis) (Jackie), Chauncy (Agnes), and Stanley (Verna); sisters, Gertrude (Herb) and Joan (Art); brother-in-law, Clifton, and sisters-in-law, Lorraine (JP) and Madge (Bud); and his son, Chreston. Dad is survived by Chreston's children, Diane (Scott), Chreston (Vicki) and Julie (Gregg), and their families; Cheryl's children, Andrew (Morgan) and their children; Emily (Tyler) and their children; Kristofer (Courtney); numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. As per Dad's request, there will be no services. There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family.
