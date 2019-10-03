Cecil P. Sendra WALLINGFORD — Cecil Paulino Sendra, 84, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Granville Center in Granville, NY. He was born on Dec. 10, 1934, in Danby, the son of Vincent and Mary Hazel (Stevens) Sendra. He grew up in Danby where he attended local schools. Mr. Sendra was employed by the Danby Quarry, Underwood Register in CT, Howe Scale in Rutland for many years, then by Progressive Products until his retirement. He also was the caretaker at the Danby Scottsville Cemetery for over 50 years and took great pride in its appearance. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Survivors include his wife, Mary Ellen Sendra, of Walllingford; his children Cathy (Tary) Jesmonth, of Danby, Chris (Bonita) Sendra, of Mechanicsville, VA, Kevin (Michelle) Sendra, of Grand Isle, Kelly Sendra, of Wallingford, Keith Edmunds, of Rutland, and Ross Edmunds, of Brandon; a sister, Tina (Mike) Bird, of Florida; two brothers Harold (Sharon) Sendra and Lanny (Claudia) Sendra, all of Danby; seven grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy (Rowley) Sendra; his parents; an infant daughter, Paula Sue; four sisters Joyce, Victoria, Gloria and Josephine; three brothers Vincent, Raymond and Edward. Friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the St. Patrick’s Church. Burial will follow in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Granville Center for the wonderful care they provided. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to the St. Patrick Church, C/O Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
