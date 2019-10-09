Cecil P. Sendra rites WALLINGFORD — The funeral service for Cecil Paulino Sendra, 84, who died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, was held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Patrick's Church in Wallingford. The Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor, officiated. The organist was William Gower Johnson and the vocalist was Lori Routhier. Bearers were Richard Kendall Jr. and Douglas Kendall Sr. Burial was in Danby Scottsville Cemetery. A reception followed in the church hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or St. Patrick Church, in care of Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
