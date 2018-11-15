Cecilia Carol Stygles RUTLAND - Cecilia Carol Stygles, better known as "Cece," died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, around 4:45 p.m. surrounded by the love of her family. She was born July 7, 2016, and was a whopping 10 lbs and 4 oz. She complimented our family from the start. She was diagnosed last November after Thanksgiving with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT) of the brain. She fought hard for almost a year to beat this rare cancer that only is diagnosed in 1-2 percent of children with brain tumors. She touched many lives this past year. She was a feisty 2-year-old who loved Moana and Trolls. She loved learning from her sister, Madelyn, and friends. She looked up to her sister and wanted to do everything she did and more. She loved playing, dancing and food. She also enjoyed her YouTube videos that kept her busy while in the hospital which helped her learn colors and songs from the children in the videos. She was the best patient any doctor or nurse could ask for. She liked helping with her vitals and keeping the staff at UVM Medical Center Children’s Hospital on their toes. She also stole the hearts of the staff at Massachusetts General Hospital Pediatric Oncology and Proton Radiation unit. She had the best sense of humor and loved fart jokes. We will forever have her in our hearts. She is leaving behind her loving parents Alanna and Dylan Stygles and her sister, Madelyn; as well as her uncles and aunts Jenny (Lange) and Skyler Mojica, Marissa Mojica, Jasmine Whitney, Darla and Ken Stygles Jr.; her cousins Abby Stygles and Eisley Mojica; her grandparents Jessica Whitney, Steve Mojica, Alan Cote, Jen Morris and Lynn Stygles; her great-grandparents Meda and Bill Lowell, Edward Stygles; her great-aunt, Karyl (Mim) Sweeney; and many other extended family who loved her to the moon. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Ken Stygles Sr., in October of this year; and her grandmother, Carol (Perrotte) Cote, in June of 2013. We want to thank the UVM Medical Center children’s hospital staff on Baird 5, Child life and the pediatric oncology team for giving our beautiful daughter the best care we could have asked for. You made an impression on her just as much as she did on you and you will all forever be family to us. Also want to thank Massachusetts General Hospital pediatric oncology and Proton Beam therapy team for providing the best path to take on this journey and taking such good care of Cece while she was there. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital’s PICU for providing such amazing care when we didn’t know all the details. Lastly, we thank Rutland CHCRR pediatric doctors for helping in anyway they could and the VNA of Rutland for helping us at home, as well as Stephan Gregory Cremation for taking special care of Cece. We will be celebrating Cece’s life in Burlington on Nov. 18 at The Holiday Inn, 1068 Williston Road, South Burlington, from 2-6 p.m. and in Rutland TBD; will post on her facebook page or update online obituary. In lieu of flowers. please make a donation to the foundation her parents are forming and send to 25 Burnham Ave, Rutland, VT 05701; or make a donation to the Children’s hospital at UVM. If you would like to know Cece’s journey, please visit her facebook page listed as: The Cecilia Stygles Page.
So sorry for your loss. What a beautiful little Angel.
