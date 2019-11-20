Celia L. Taylor PERKINSVILLE — Celia L. Taylor, 74, formerly of Perkinsville, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor. She was born March 28, 1945, in Springfield, the daughter of Henry W. and Margaret (Heald) Spaulding. She graduated from Springfield High School and River Valley Community College in Claremont, New Hampshire. On Sept. 11, 1971, she married Frederick Taylor in Chester. Mrs. Taylor was employed as a respiratory therapist at Springfield Hospital in Springfield for 29 years. She was a trustee and secretary of North Springfield Baptist Church, past president of American Baptist Women of Vermont and New Hampshire, and on the board of trustees for the American Baptist Church Vermont and New Hampshire VNH. She was also a member of the General Federation of Women's Club of Windsor County. She enjoyed cooking, doing crafts, crocheting and knitting. Survivors include a daughter, Nicole Taylor, of Portland, Oregon; two brothers Keith Spaulding, of Sandown, New Hampshire, Carl Spaulding, of Chester; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband in 1999. The memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at North Springfield Baptist Church, with the Rev. George Keeler, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, and then a reception back at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to North Springfield Baptist Church, P.O. Box 23, North Springfield, VT 05150. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
