Celine Courcelle Aprilliano RUTLAND — Celine Aprilliano nee’ Courcelle, 69, of Rutland, VT died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA from complications of a heart transplant procedure. She was born on August 11, 1950 in Rutland, the daughter of Paul and Eleanor (Armell) Courcelle of Rutland. Mrs. Aprilliano graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1968 and attended St. Joseph College in Bennington, VT and later acquired her nursing degree from Castleton State College for Nursing. Celine worked in home child care for many years before she started her nursing career. She most recently worked for the Department of Aging and Independent Living and was extremely well-respected among the nursing community in Vermont for whom she served. Survivors include her husband Robert Aprilliano, three sons and their partners Gregory and Michelle Aprilliano, John and Vanessa Aprilliano and Scott and Laura Aprilliano; and several grandchildren, Nicholas, Anna, Michael, Angelo, and Taylor. She is also survived by siblings Paul Courcelle, Justin Courcelle, Mike Courcelle and Marybeth Menduni and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Ann C. Muscatello and two brothers, Lucien and Joseph Courcelle. As stated by her eldest son, “She lived like there was no tomorrow. She loved everything and everybody… The world lost a beautiful, gentle, caring soul. Please know that if ever you met her even briefly, she loved you. That’s just who she was. A big void has been left in the world." Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland. A celebration of her life will follow at the Rutland Country Club. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children C/O Aldous Funeral Home.
