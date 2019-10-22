Celine (Courcelle) Aprilliano rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Celine (Courcelle) Aprilliano, 69, who died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, was held Friday, Oct. 18, at Christ the King Church. Fr. Matthew Rensch officiated. The organist was Sister Pauline Gratton and vocalist was Olivia Boughton. The eulogist was Gregory Aprilliano. A celebration of her life followed at Rutland Country Club. A prayer service took place Thursday at Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, in care of Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
