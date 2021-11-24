Chapin A. Pratt THE VILLAGES, Fla.— Chapin A. Pratt, 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2021, with his wife and family by his side. He was born in Stockbridge on March 23, 1934, to T. Chapin and Doris Simonds Pratt. He was a 1952 graduate of Whitcomb High School in Bethel. On June 2, 1957, he married Beverly Parkman of West Rutland. Chapin served his country for 16 months at Fort Bliss, Texas, with the National Guard from 1952 through 1953. In 1959, he attained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He was employed for many years by Howe Scale in Rutland; Howe Richardson Scale in Clifton, New Jersey; Fairbanks Scale in St. Johnsbury, Vermont; and Tyrel Corp. in Winooski, Vermont. He also spent eight years as an engineer at Thermal Dynamics in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he worked on a NASA project developing a plasma torch for testing heat shields for re-entry of the Gemini spacecraft. Chapin’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to start a recreational equipment business selling snowmobiles, parts and accessories. When that market faded, he turned to building, selling and flying hang gliders. In later years, he switched to developing computer programs for the livestock industry in Oklahoma and Texas and started the Amstar Corp. He continued as a consultant for that business into retirement. In 2002, Chapin and Beverly retired to Florida, where they enjoyed playing golf, bocce and socializing with friends. Chapin is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Beverly; four children, Donna Pratt (Michael Bean), of Florida, Lauri Pratt Nicoletta, of Maine, Michael Pratt (Jennifer), of Vermont, and Lisa Pratt (James Hochberg), of New Hampshire; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Virginia Merrill (Dennis), of Florida; sister-in-law, Vivian Pratt, of Vermont; and brother-in-law, Robert Parkman (Antje), of Vermont; plus several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Wayne Pratt; sister, Elizabeth Pratt Brown; and grandson, Frank Chapin McCullough. There will be a celebration of life at The Villages, Florida, in January. Donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
