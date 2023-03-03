Charee J. (Rogers) Briere WILMINGTON, MA — Charee J. (Rogers) Briere, age 78, passed away on February 26, 2023 from an unexpected illness. Charee was born April 12, 1944 in Rutland, VT, the daughter of Marie and Edward Rogers. She was pre-deceased by both parents. Her father, Edward L. Rogers, served in World War II and is buried in Lorraine, France. She was raised in Castleton. VT by her grandmother Alice Blanchard. She graduated from Mount St Joseph Academy, Rutland, VT in 1962 and attended Trinity College in Burlington, VT. Charee, and her husband Gary, have been together since they were in 6th grade and were united in marriage on September 5,1964. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary Briere of Wilmington, MA, son Scott of Wilmington, MA, daughter Alana of Atlanta, GA and Tonya of Fitchburg, WI. Three grandchildren McKenna Nall, Jordan and Aidan Briere. Charee was the most devoted, loving and selfless wife, mother and friend, who demonstrated the characteristics and heart of God, to those around her. There is not enough space here to capture all of her beauty, goodness, generosity and heart of compassion. Although she suffered hardships in life, she, through her faith in God and support of family and friends, always chose to rise and conquer and live victoriously. She was one who always provided wise counsel, encouraged and helped others to achieve their goals and dreams, always preferring others above herself. God made her so full of love. He made her to be so strong, courageous, gentle, compassionate, intelligent, honest, loyal, faithful, giving, generous, kind, considerate, insightful, full of imagination and creativity, teachable, patient, long suffering, attentive, peaceful, content, a problem solver, to be resourceful, family oriented and so much more. Charee loved to have fun, whether a quiet conversation with a friend over coffee, dancing in the living room with her husband and children, going out sledding and skating, swimming, biking, picking apples or berries or walking the dog with them. Yearly, she had a large garden that she and her children cared for, providing food for family and friends. She made the most of every moment, of every day, always up before everyone and to bed after them, ensuring she had done all she could to care for her family and home. Charee had a beautiful, quiet spirit about her, and the most beautiful smile and contagious laugh. If she laughed, you couldn’t help but laugh with her. Those who knew her, knew they were loved, valued and cherished. See Prov 31:10-31, Gal 5:22-23 and 1 Cor 13:4-8 for a brief summary of what truly describes Charee so well. These are not just words on a page, but what she lived out. She worked at Castleton Medical Center in payroll/accounting for many years where she enjoyed her time working in the medical community with many lifelong friends. She also worked for Rosen, Valente CPA in Rutland, VT. Charee was self-employed, and worked alongside her husband for many years, as a kitchen and bathroom designer and performed the same duties for 6 years at Expo Design Center. She later volunteered for 6 years at Lahey Clinic. There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Vermont. In lieu of flowers, or money, donations can be made to Boys Town (https://www.boystown.org), an organization close to Charee’s heart.
