Charity Downs WELLS — Charity A. Downs, 75, lately of Wells, died April 7, 2019, at Our House in Rutland, after a long illness. Born in Toms River, NJ, she attended Toms River High School and earned her undergraduate degree in mathematics at Georgian Court University. She later did graduate work at the University of Colorado at Boulder and achieved a law degree at Rutgers, subsequently practicing law in Middlebury and Wells. Charity was active in the Wells community, serving on the school board and the cemetery commission. She was a longtime and supportive member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and also helped establish the local food shelf. Many will remember the baked goods (for which she was notable!) which she supplied over the years for all manner of fundraisers. Charity was fond of music and sang in several church choirs in her youth. She also enjoyed books, travel and hosting get-togethers with friends and family. She is survived by niece, Carol Roberts; and nephew and grandnephew, Alexander and Fletcher Roberts. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.