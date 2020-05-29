Charity P. Gates NORTH CLARENDON — Charity Page Gates, 61, died May 25, 2020, at her home. She was born May 22, 1959, in Cambridge, New York, the daughter of Leon and Mary (Gibbons) Gates. She was a manager at Mobil and Dunkin' Donuts in Rutland and Castleton. Survivors include her husband, Eugene “Mike” Rivers of North Clarendon; her mother, Mary Caron of Rutland; three children, Frederick Forrest of North Clarendon, Leon Forrest of Brandon, Mary Whitney of Rutland; four siblings, Chet Gates, Dawn Rivers of Rutland, Elizabeth Benson and Darlena Smith, both of Virginia; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
