Charleen Bowen WEST RUTLAND — Charleen Bowen, 74, of West Rutland, died Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born on Jan. 9, 1948, in Proctor, the daughter of Bertram G. “Mugs” and Margaret (Carter) Andrews. Mrs. Bowen grew up in Pittsfield graduating from Whitcomb High School in 1966 then Champlain College in 1968. She was employed for several years as a secretary for the Bethel Supervisory Union School District, as a waitress, General Electric Co., and as a secretary for the Rutland South Supervisory Union until her retirement. Mrs. Bowen enjoyed playing golf, going to the casino, spending time with the grandchildren and traveling to Florida. For the last few years, she lived at Misty Heather Morn in Hydeville where they treated her like family. Survivors include two sons, David Bowen and his wife, Heather, of Florence, and Travis Bowen and his wife, Tracy, of Clarendon Springs; two sisters, Nancy Bowen, of Mendon, and Marilyn Richardson and her husband, Tim, of Barnard; five grandchildren, Ashley, Amber, Alexis, Bailey and Braylin; three great-grandchildren, Blain, Kinslee, Landon, with Kolter on the way; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother on Feb. 14, 2012, and her father on May 15, 2001. Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in the Pittsfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
