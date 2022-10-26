Charlene A. Duffy BOMOSEEN — Charlene A. Duffy, 84 of Bomoseen died Sunday Oct 23, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her husband William R. Duffy Sr, 5 children, grandchildren A funeral mass will be held 11AM Saturday October 29, 2022 at Christ The King Church, 66 South Main St, Rutland, VT. A complete obituary can be found at www.Aldousfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Charlene’s memory to: MacRae Lab c/o Development Office Brigham & Women’s Hospital, 75 Francis Street, Boston, MA 02115.
