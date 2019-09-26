Charlene A. Gibson CONCORD, N.H. — Charlene A. Gibson, 68, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 8, 1951, in Hanover, the daughter of John Morale and Charlotte Morey. She was a homemaker most of her life and later worked at Vermont Country Store in North Clarendon for 10 years; then she was employed at Goodwill in Concord for five years. Ms. Gibson enjoyed sketching, painting and listening to the Beatles. Survivors include two daughters Tracey Tursky and Erin Matto; four grandchildren; her sister, Susan Morale; and a nephew. She was predeceased by her partner, Malcolm Rogers. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock, Vermont. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.