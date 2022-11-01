Charlene A. Patch RUTLAND — Charlene A. Patch, 75, died Oct. 24, 2022 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, April 24, 1947, daughter of Charles and Jeanne (Monette) Patch. Charlene was a 1965 graduate of Rutland High School. She graduated from Castleton State College and Middlebury College with a Masters degree in French. She was a School Teacher for 40 years in Poultney, Rutland and Otter Valley retiring in 2009. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and Pittsford Historical Society. Surviving are a son Michael Wierzbicki of Burlington and her feline companion, Annie. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Wednesday Nov 9, 2022 at 11am in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in West Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
