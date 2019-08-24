Charlene F. (Koson) Kolenda PROCTORSVILLE — After a lengthy illness, Charlene F. Koson Kolenda passed away on Aug. 21, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, where she received the three Cs — Care, Comfort and Compassion. Charlene was born to Jennie (Janowski) Koson and Charles F. Koson, who passed away unexpectedly four months before Charlene’s birth. When Jennie married Edward Kolenda in 1955, Edward adopted Charlene. Charlene attended Proctorsville Elementary School, graduating from Chester High School and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield, MA. Charlene’s employment included working at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MA, Springfield Hospital in Springfield, VT, Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Mount Ascutney Rehab Unit in Windsor and the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT. When Charlene was employed at the Correctional Facility, she had to take a short leave of absence due to illness, and the inmates in her unit received permission to send her a get-well card. One of the inmates had artistic talent and drew two intricately, detailed flowers on the card which the inmates signed. She treasured that card and had it framed. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping, fishing, exploring nature and archaeology. She had a vast collection of books on various subjects, but especially preferred the historical books. Survivors include her mother, Jennie; two brothers Victor (Cindy) and Peter (Linda); sister, Marie (Kent); three nephews Steven and Nick Kolenda and Ryder Long; Aunt Helen Pawinski; cousins and friends. Charlene was predeceased by her father, who passed away in 2016; and her grandparents John and Helen Janowski and John and Mary Koson. Our gratitude and thanks go out to Patrick Gray (Charlene’s cousin) for keeping a vigil at her side during her final days. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Cavendish Village Cemetery with Reverend Thomas Mosher officiating. In lieu of donations, do a good deed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, VT.
