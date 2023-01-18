Charlene J. Plude (Howland) HUDSON FALLS, NY — Charlene J. Plude age 77 of Hudson Falls, New York passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Glens Falls Hospital with her three daughters by her side. She was the daughter of the late Charles Howland and Hazel Conway. She was a bartender for many years in Rutland, Vermont before moving to NY to be with her 3 daughters and grandchildren. She loved reading and going to bingo and visiting with her friends. She is survived by her three daughters Malinda Plude-Gregory, Constance Hoag (Edward), and Liza Plude, six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all. She was the last one to join her siblings of five sisters and two brothers. At the family’s request there will be private services at Evergreen Cemetery in the spring in Rutland, Vermont.
